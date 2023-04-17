Tamera Mowry-Housley has another twin in 10-year-old son, Aden

Fans know Tamera Mowry-Housley has a twin, but a recent photo shows that she also has a mini me.

While spending some family time in Ireland, taking a break from filming a mysterious new project, Mowry-Housley shared a picture on Instagram and her followers couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the actor and her son, Aden, 10.

Smiling together in a selfie from the Emerald Isle, Mowry-Housley posed alongside her family: daughter Ariah, 8, husband Adam Housley and Aden, with both of the boys sporting Irish caps.

"What a blessing Ireland was to me and my family," she wrote in the caption on Instagram. It was an experience I will never forget. So grateful to have a hubby @adamhousley who would travel across country, across the Atlantic Ocean with our kids to Ireland to be with me.

"Can’t wait to share more about this amazing film/series I was honored to be apart of," she continued. "The cast/crew were simply #amazing. Miss it already and can’t wait to come back!"

The comment section was filled with people struck by how much Aden looks like the spitting image of his mom.

"When your son is your twin too," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Never noticed how much your son looks like u until this pic and [Ariah] looks like your younger brother."

"Aden is your twin," another simply wrote.

Mowry-Housley shared a couple other fun moments of her family's trip, including one of all four jumping and another of the bunch posing in their Easter best.

"Housley's take on #ireland," she wrote with a shamrock emoji. "So grateful to have my family with me on location. #HappyResurrectionDay," she captioned the picture, referring to the Easter celebration. "We found a gorgeous little church to celebrate today. Hope you guys have a good one."

Her husband, Adam Housley, has also embraced the overseas trip, sharing a video montage of each family member posing in a leprechaun hat and beard.

"Ok people…..WHO wore it best?! This was one week ago in #dublin and @dondeleononline decided we needed a prop. This is how we roll. Who won? :)," he wrote, adding the hashtags #thehousleylife, #ireland, #familytravel and #leprechaun.

Though the comment section seemed to give props to the entire family for the clever bit, fans seemed to agree that Ariah really committed to the look.

The former professional baseball player also posted several other shots from the Irish countryside of the family enjoying some Celtic cuisine, visiting Trinity College and checking out the Rock of Cashel.

The couple, who were married in 2011, seem to enjoy being home together just as much as traveling, as they shared on a home tour with TODAY in 2019.

Mowry-Housley especially loves being at the family's vineyard in Napa Valley, California.

“I can stay behind this counter, meet amazing people, talk, eat chocolate, drink wine, for the rest of my life,” she said.