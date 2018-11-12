Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Gina Vivinetto

Stan Lee, the legendary writer, editor and publisher with Marvel Comics, has died.

Lee died Monday morning in Los Angeles, his rep confirmed to NBC News. He was 95.

Stan Lee, who created Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and other Marvel Comics superheroes, died Monday at age 95. EVAN HURD PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty Images

During his eight decades in the comic book industry, Lee created some of the world's most beloved superhero characters, including Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther.

Though his characters are ubiquitous in Hollywood blockbusters and to comic fans around the globe, Lee was once embarrassed to tell people he wrote comic books for a living.

"When I got into comics, they were on the bottom of the cultural totem pole," Lee told NBC News in 2015.

The attitude toward comic books changed during the 1960s when the stories themselves changed, thanks in no small part to Lee. During that decade, the wildly prolific writer began creating a new brand of superhero crimefighters who were flawed and complex — like Spider-Man, one of his most famous characters.

Lee followed up Spider-Man's popularity by creating other iconic characters, including Thor, Iron Man, the Avengers and the X-Men.

"I never would have expected anything like this when I was young, and I still sometimes have trouble believing it," Lee wrote in a 2015 memoir. "All I was doing was trying to make a living. Then I began to enjoy writing them, so all I was doing was having fun."

As news of Lee's passing spread on Monday, several of Hollywood's biggest Marvel Studios stars paid tribute.

"Damn ... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything," wrote Ryan Reynolds, who's played Lee's sarcastic crimefighter Deadpool in two Marvel Studios blockbusters.

Chris Evans, who's played two Marvel characters — Captain America and the Human Torch from The Fantastic Four — said Lee "provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives."

"Excelsior!!" added Evans, using Lee's signature sign-off line.

Angela Bassett, who played Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda in 2018's "Black Panther," wrote, "Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior!"

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, who teamed up with Lee in 2018 for Disney XD's animated "Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest," wrote, "His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE.

"I loved this man & will never stop missing him," Hamill added. "They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong."

Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the "X-Men" series, wrote, "We've lost a creative genius," adding, "I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and ... to have helped bring one of his characters to life."

Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in the first "X-Men" trilogy, wrote, "He was a friend. When we were afraid, he gave us strength. When we were alone, he gave us a family. He may be gone, but his teachings live on through us, his students. Wherever we may go, we must carry on his vision. And that is a vision of a world united."

"Big Bang Theory" stars Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik also paid tribute to Lee, who guest-starred on the sitcom in 2010.

"He was an epic superhero and I will never forget him!!" Cuoco wrote.

Bialik called Lee's death "a loss to the world of geeks, nerds, superheroes and everyone who has enjoyed the marvelous Universes that Stan Lee crafted and molded and allowed us to be a part of."

The actress added, "There will never be another like him, that’s for sure."