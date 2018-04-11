Chris Evans shares heartwarming video of the moment he met his rescue dog, Dodger

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Chris Evans will never forget the moment he met his dog, Dodger, and neither will we after watching the heartwarming video below.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star shared the clip Wednesday in honor of National Pet Day. As you can see, it was clear from the beginning that Dodger would make a perfect sidekick for Captain America.

The video shows Dodger repeatedly licking Evans’ hand. At one point, Dodger extends his paw through the fence so he could touch the actor.

“He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello,” Evans wrote.

Evans has often used social media to share cute pics and videos of his beloved dog. Last September, he made the internet swoon with a clip of his emotional reunion with Dodger after a film shoot.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

The 36-year-old actor adopted Dodger after meeting him on the set of his 2017 film “Gifted.”

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel,” he told People at the time. “I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there.

“I snagged him and he’s such a good dog,” he added. “They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”