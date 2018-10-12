Hugh Jackman is feeling his age in 50th birthday post — see the pic

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As he turns 50 years old on Friday, Hugh Jackman remains an age-defying marvel — when he's awake.

The "Greatest Showman" star and one-time Sexiest Man Alive for People magazine jokingly felt his age after seeing a picture of himself enjoying a nap ahead of his milestone birthday.

"When people tell you 'you don’t look 50' part of you believes it ... until you see yourself sleeping,'' he wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Looking nice and comfy with his pillow and dog by his side, Jackman showed off the regular guy, "tracksuit pant" part of himself that has endeared him to Deborra-lee Furness, his wife of 22 years.

Even after hanging up his claws as Wolverine last year, Jackman remains in incredible physical shape for any age, let alone 50.

He even did a workout with with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself over the summer, spending July Fourth at the legendary Gold's Gym in Venice, California.

It's no surprise Jackman has a sense of humor about his big birthday, given that he owns a New York City cafe called The Laughing Man. He also can often be found joking around with longtime friend Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman's candid photo for his birthday also may have answered the question Reynolds asked in 2016: "Do you ever age?"

Only when he's asleep.