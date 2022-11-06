Actor Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma won't be walking down the aisle just yet.

After reports began circulating that the pair was engaged, Wilson addressed the rumors on her Instagram story.

"Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged," she wrote over a brief clip of herself and Agruma posing with sunglasses on.

Instagram @rebelwilson

On Nov. 4, Page Six reported that the pair had gotten engaged after seven months of dating.

Wilson went public with her romance with Agruma with an Instagram post on June 9, 2022, one month after sharing on an episode of the podcast "U Up?" that she was "now happily in a relationship."

At the time, the actor simply shared a photo of the couple together, with both women beaming at the camera.

In the caption of the post, Wilson, 42, penned a sweet message, writing, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Wilson’s relationship announcement was shrouded in controversy after it was revealed that the Sydney Morning Herald had attempted to out the “Pitch Perfect” star and her girlfriend through a story by columnist Andrew Hornery. The Australian newspaper was eventually held accountable for what Wilson described as “grubby” behavior on her Instagram when it was deemed by the Australian Press Council that the outlet had breached its principles.

Despite the incident with the press, Wilson has opted to share several glimpses into her romance with Agruma over the course of their relationship and even a snap or two before June 2022. In the months since they've gone public, both women have shared photos of the couple on their respective social media profiles.

In the early days of their relationship, Wilson shared a now-deleted photo of the couple a week after she announced her new relationship with the founder of the Los Angeles-based clothing brand, Lemon Ve Limon.

Toward the end of June, the actor also went on to share several snaps of the couple’s vacation in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Months later, Wilson gave fans a sneak peek into the couple’s date night at a mutual friend’s birthday party in October 2022. The couple posed in their glam ensembles for a photo that was shared on Wilson’s Instagram. Both women smiled for the camera as the actor wrapped her arm around Agruma’s waist.

Before Wilson revealed the identity of her new partner, she opened up to People in May 2022 about her new relationship following her February 2021 split with her ex, Jacob Busch.

At the time, Wilson shared few details of her romance, but did reveal that she was set up with her new partner “through a friend.” She explained, "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Wilson added of her new relationship, “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

“There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have,” she continued. “So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”