'Single girl' Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch have split

Rebel Wilson is a "single girl" again.

A rep for the "Pitch Perfect" star confirmed to TODAY that Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch have gone their separate ways. The confirmation of the couple's split came shortly after Wilson appeared to address her relationship status in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Wilson shared a photo of herself posing beside a trailer. "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh," she wrote, adding the hashtag #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!

Wilson, 40, and Busch, 29, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch pose on the red carpet of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Once their relationship went public, the "Bridesmaids" star continuing sharing pics with Busch, whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company, on Instagram.

"Our plans are just to keep going and everything is so fun and nice," Wilson told E! News of the romance in November. "We will see! We're talking about a few getaways, but I don't know exactly. He is such a sweetheart and I adore him. We will see what happens."

Though the Hollywood funny lady made headlines last year for her svelte new look, she told E! News during the same interview that Busch was interested in her before she lost the weight.

"Some people on social media say, 'Oh, well, you lost weight and then you got a hot boyfriend.' But, what I do want to say to those people is that I actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well," said Wilson.

She added that what she liked best about Busch was his "sweet" personality.

"If you're meeting someone over an app, you can't tell how sweet and genuine they are as a person. And you've agreed, you've actually got to just give it a go and flesh it out in real life, I think. But that, to me, that quality of sweetness is just something that I was really after and that's what Jacob brings to me," she explained.