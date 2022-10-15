Rebel Wilson and girlfriend are all smiles in cute date night pic

Rebel Wilson and her partner, Romona Agruma, are having an amazing time together.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Wilson, 42, and Agruma shared photos of their latest date night at a mutual friend's birthday.

"Date night at @alexisrael ‘s 40th! ⭐️," Wilson captioned a photo of her and Agruma dressed to the nines.

In the comments, Agruma shared three pink-heart emojis.

In the pic, Wilson adorably placed her hand on Agruma's bottom while she held a drink in her other hand.

Agruma, who also shared the photo on her Instagram account, captioned her post, "Happy birthday @alexisrael 🎂🥳🥳🥳💜."

Agruma also posted another photo of her and Wilson standing next to a group of people, including former Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel and the birthday boy himself.

But the fun didn't end there. Wilson showed her fans just how great the party was when she shared a video of her and Agruma standing next to a pool on her Instagram Stories.

Then, she also posted a photo of some cute pics they took in a photo booth, and in one of the snaps, Wilson adorably gave her girlfriend a kiss on the cheek.

Ramona Agruma / Instagram

On June 9, Wilson revealed that she was dating the Lemon Ve Limon founder when she shared a picture of them together in black outfits.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she captioned the post with two pink-heart emojis, a rainbow and the hashtag, love is love.

Wilson has yet to share how she identifies.

The "Pitch Perfect" actor was previously linked to Jacob Busch, who is approximately 11 years her junior. After they started dating in 2020, Wilson's rep confirmed to TODAY in 2021 that they both went their separate ways.