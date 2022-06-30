Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are having a blast on a trip overseas!

The two recently posted photos from their relaxing getaway to Cappadocia, Turkey, on Instagram and raved about the time that they had together.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia 🇹🇷 such a cool experience!" Wilson captioned a slideshow of photos of herself taking part in various activities, including taking a bubble bath, posing in an all-black outfit and going on a hike with Agruma.

Wilson also shared a video of herself watching hot air balloons rise over the city, writing that it was "worth getting up at 5am" to see the spectacle.

Agruma, who shared a similar photo of herself admiring the scenery, wrote, "5 am has never been so good!"

On her Instagram Stories, Wilson also gave her fans a tour of the luxury cave hotel that she's been staying at in Turkey. The place had a small pool, a bathtub and a large shower carved from stone.

Wilson also gave fans a look at herself and Agruma's adventures outside the hotel, including one brief video that showed her and Agruma standing atop a mountain. Wilson stood behind Agruma and waved to the camera as the Lemon Ve Limon founder sat down and admired the scenery.

Rebel Wilson poses alongside her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, in Cappadocia, Turkey. rebelwilson via Instagram

In early June, Wilson announced that she was dating Agruma when she shared an Instagram photo of them together and wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

After they went public with their relationship, Wilson shared a sweet photo of her Agruma and polo player Nic Roldan celebrating actor Sterling Jones' birthday.

“Happy Birthday @sterlingjonesy you legend,” she wrote.

Turkey isn't the first stop on their trip: Wilson has also posted photos of the duo in Italy, Iceland and Corsica.

