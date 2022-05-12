Rebel Wilson reveals she's 'happily in a relationship'

Rebel Wilson is single no more.

The 42-year-old screen star just revealed that she’s “now happily in a relationship,” one year after ending her last one.

“It was a friend set-up,” Wilson explained during an interview on the U Up? podcast. “He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.’ And then we did!”

Rebel Wilson says she's "happily" involved with someone. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

And thanks to the friend she and her new partner share, it hasn't taken long for things to progress for the pair.

“I think that escalates things quicker, because it’s from a trusted source,” Wilson noted. “You’re like, ‘Yeah, OK, I can trust this person.' They are who they say they are, which is something on the apps that you don’t really know.”

As for those dating apps, she knows what she’s talking about. That’s because back in 2019, before embarking on the fitness transformation she dubbed her “Year of Health,” the actor launched what she called her “Year of Love.”

Related: Why Rebel Wilson got ‘pushback’ from her team when she announced weight-loss plan

“For a woman my age — at that point I was 39 — I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships,” she said. “So I was like, ‘I’ve got to just get more practice in dating.’”

Wilson estimated that she went out with “about 50 people” that year.

“I deliberately wanted to push myself and date a whole bunch of people and get that experience, which I know, in itself, is not normal,” she continued. “But to me, it actually really helped in finding what I liked and what I didn’t like. It was a fun thing.”

“I deliberately wanted to push myself and date a whole bunch of people and get that experience...

The love quest took her from Los Angeles to New York, and she made a few stops in Europe, too.

“There could’ve been one in Iceland,” she added, a bit unsure after so many dates.

And while she went out with “billionaires” and “people that had nothing,” she found the whole process packed with personal value.

"I learned I can get out there and put myself out there now," Wilson said. "I just learned a bit more self-confidence. Like now, I would not feel awkward at all on a date, after doing that experiment."

Related video: