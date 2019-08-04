Prince Harry is wishing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a happy birthday on Instagram and his message is sweet, simple and beautiful. This Sunday, the former Meghan Markle turns 38 and she's clearly living her best life!

"Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday," posted the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (which, by the way, recently unfollowed everyone). The next part of the caption was a personal message from Prince Harry: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!" The sentiment was signed simply as, "Love, H"

The photo of Meghan that accompanies the wish captures her spirit exactly — in it she's wearing a simple yet elegant cornflower blue shirtdress and smiling happily with her hands folded together.

There were other warm tributes coming in for the duchess throughout her special day, including one from Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" read the caption of a photo of both royal couples walking together with Prince Charles.

The duchess also received well-wishes from her in-laws on her birthday.

The official Instagram of Clarence House, on behalf of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had a cheerful sentiment: "A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex," read the caption, which included a bouquet emoji. The series of photos featured a smiling Meghan and photos of her with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

The official Instagram of the Royal Family also acknowledged the duchess's birthday with a lovely photo:

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess was born on this day in 1981," read the caption of a photo featuring the birthday duchess holding hands with Prince Harry at a baseball game in London.

It's been an exciting year for the duchess, as she became a first-time mom to royal baby Archie. She and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together on May 6 and have been enjoying their time as new parents. The duchess stepped out for her first public appearance since Archie's birth in June for the official birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II.

Word is that the duchess will celebrate her special day privately.

In addition to her beautiful family, the duchess has even more to celebrate — the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited, hits newsstands Friday! Instead of putting herself on the cover, the duchess decided to feature women who she deems are "forces for change." The issue even features a candid conversation between the duchess and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Last year, the duchess celebrated her birthday by attending the wedding of Prince Harry's friend Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks. The year before that, she was helping elephants with Prince Harry in Botswana.

Whatever she's doing, the world will be watching and wishing the lovely duchess a very happy birthday indeed.