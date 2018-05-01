See the ultra-chic look the Duchess of Sussex wore to Prince Harry's friend's wedding

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex not only celebrated her birthday, but the nuptials of one of Prince Harry's good friends.

The former Meghan Markle, who rang in her 37th birthday, looked stunning at the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee, one of Harry's oldest family friends, to Daisy Jenks in Surrey, England.

Meghan and Harry look stylish in sunglasses outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. Joe Giddens / PA Wire / AP

Harry looked handsome as he served as best man for his friend, wearing a suit with a long jacket and gray striped pants. But all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex as she wore a Club Monaco Shoanah shirt dress featuring a black, gray, white and pink color-blocked pattern with a V-neck and belt, once again showing the world how to make a ready-to-wear dress look like high fashion.

The dress, which retails for $328, appears to have gone out of stock since making such a high-profile appearance!

Meghan wore a Club Monaco dress, showing fans that any woman can emulate her royal style. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

The duchess perfectly accessorized the dress, giving it a designer look by pairing it with sleek and sexy Aquazzura sling-back high heels. She topped off the outfit with a hat by Philip Treacy, whose creations are seen on celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Sarah Jessica Parker, and are ubiquitous at royal events.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sported loose waves and a beautiful hat. Yui Mok / AP

Also in attendance at the wedding were Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank.

One thing is certain: as Meghan continues to make her first appearances as part of the royal family, the world will be watching to see how she continues to interpret and evolve her personal sense of style!