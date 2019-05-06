Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 2:21 PM UTC / Updated May 6, 2019, 3:12 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Prince Harry is finally a father! The proud dad welcomed his first child with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and couldn't help but express his awe of the miracle he witnessed.

"It was amazing. Absolutely incredible. I'm incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm just over the moon," he told reporters gathered on the Windsor grounds just outside the couple's home, Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and the former Meghan Markle welcomed a 7-pound, 3-ounce baby boy at 5:26 a.m. Monday. The prince was by his wife's side, as was his mother-in-law, Doris Ragland.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine," Harry said. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support out there."

The couple had previously announced that their child was due "in the spring," but Harry revealed to reporters that they actually expected the baby to have arrived earlier.

"The baby's a little bit overdue," he said, explaining that has given the couple some extra time to think about names.

"I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time, as planned, as a family to be able to share it with you guys — and so that everyone can see the baby," he said.