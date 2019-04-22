Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 1:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

There may soon be another big change in store for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

While the world continues to wait for the duchess to give birth, new reports have surfaced claiming she and Harry may move to Africa.

Citing a royal source, London's Sunday Times reported the family could be moving there some time next year.

For now, though, the rumors remain just that. But Buckingham Palace chimed in on the matter, telling NBC News, “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at his stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.

"The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador,” the palace said.

Harry has a connection to Africa. In 2006, he started the charity Sentebale, which lends assistance to kids with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. He has even called Botswana his second home and whisked Meghan there on a date about a month after they first met.

And since their wedding, the duke and duchess, who recently celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 93rd birthday, have been outspoken about a few different causes there.

On their new Instagram account, they posted a message encouraging people to donate to The Lunchbox Fund, which helps feed hungry children in South Africa.

They also posted a photo of themselves working with elephants, as well as a video of one of one of the animals in the wild.

Before the couple settles down on an entirely different continent, though, they will first become a family of three.

Meghan is due any day now and people remain anxious for word on the arrival of the newest member of the royal family. However, earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced the couple plans to keep the birth a private matter.