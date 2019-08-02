The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just unfollowed everybody on Instagram — for an excellent reason!

On August 1, royal fans may have been surprised when the official Instagram account for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, @sussexroyal, dropped to ‘0 following.’

The @sussexroyal Instagram account isn't following anyone right now. @Sussexroyal/Instagram

But there’s no drama afoot here. It’s all part of the royal couple’s ongoing charitable mission.

“Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large,” the duke and duchess explained in an Instagram post.

For August, they’re asking people to celebrate inspiring people in their communities. This ties in to the September issue of British Vogue, guest-edited by the duchess, which focuses on 15 ‘Forces for Change’ around the world.

The issue celebrates inspiring women including Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox and Greta Thunberg. Vogue

In their latest post, the royal couple asked followers to nominate their own Force for Change: “Someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow,” Harry and Meghan wrote.

The duke and duchess will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday.

The royal couple did this back in May, too, when they unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including other members of the royal family. They then followed 16 charities and organizations focused on mental health and self-care.

"There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health — please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network," Harry and Meghan wrote on Instagram at the time.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have more than 9 million followers on Instagram, so this initiative will no doubt reach a lot of people.

Kudos to the royal couple for using their social media platform to promote great causes!