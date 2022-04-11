Kim Kardashian posts intimate new pics of her with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sure looks happy in her latest Instagram pics with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Monday, the "Kardashians" star shared two photos of her and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian grabbing a meal. The pics show the couple seated together with their arms wrapped lovingly around each other.

In one of the snaps, Kardashian, 41, smiles as Davidson, 28, nuzzles her neck. The next photo shows the pair, who were first linked back in October 2021, staring into one another's eyes, their faces inches apart.

"Late nite snack," the reality star captioned them.

"Can you better any cuter?" Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian asked in the comments. "Stop," she jokingly added.

The new photos appear to have been taken shortly after the couple attended Thursday's premiere of "The Kardashians" in Los Angeles. Kardashian is seen in the pics wearing the same hip-hugging silver dress she wore to the event, while her beau sports a white T-shirt similar to the one he wore under a black blazer.

Kardashian gushed about her relationship with Davidson during a new "Making Space" podcast interview with TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

The Skims founder, who hosted "SNL" in October — kissing Davidson in one sketch — said the couple found romance together unexpectedly.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” she told Hoda.

"And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” she added.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed for divorce in February 2021 from rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), with whom she shares four children.

She went Instagram official with Davidson last month. But it's not as if she's been posting photos of the pair every day. Kardashian told Hoda she's deliberately keeping her relationship with Davidson more private that her past relationships.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about,” she explained.

Kardashian also said just being by Davidson's side is making her happy.

“We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.’”

Find more episodes of Hoda’s “Making Space” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.