No matter what the circumstances are, Kim Kardashian will always “take the high road” when it comes to co-parenting with her ex, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

In a clip of her interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" shared on Thursday, Kardashian, 41, was praised by the host for being protective of her ex amid their divorce and the public comments he’s made about their family.

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” the Skims founder expressed, referencing mom Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian. “So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective.”

Kardashian and Ye share four children together; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The reality star and entrepreneur filed for divorce in February 2021. She was declared legally single earlier this month, per NBC News.

“I always want my kids to just see the best of the best,” Kardashian told DeGeneres. “I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”

And while it might be difficult to navigate their relationship, Kardashian added that she believes the challenges are “lessons” and “put in my life for a reason.”

“I try to really, as hard as it is, I try to, like, sit still sometimes and say, ‘OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? And how can I just, like, get through it,’” she added, noting that she used to care so much about narratives and “what’s true and what’s not true.”

These days, she said, “I just live my life the way that I think is right and that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can and that’s the whole message that I just try to take away from anything not going your way in life. Just try to learn, move on, and be a good person.”

In another snippet of her interview, taped Tuesday but airing April 13, Kardashian also touched on her relationship with Pete Davidson. She revealed that he’s honored her with multiple tattoos and that he even branded her name on his chest.

Ye has posted and deleted comments about Kardashian's relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” cast member on Instagram. The Chicago-native has also expressed his desire to get back together with his ex.

In February divorce filing obtained by TODAY, Kardashian touched on the stress her ex has created for her amid the divorce.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” she stated.

Most recently, the artist was banned from Instagram on Wednesday for 24 hours and his content was deleted for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

The move came after Ye reportedly shared a photo of Trevor Noah and captioned it with racial slurs. “The Daily Show” host had made comments about Ye and Kardashian’s divorce during a segment on Tuesday.

The spokesperson told NBC News that the musician would be restricted from posting, commenting and sending direct messages for 24 hours. They also noted that additional steps would be taken if he continued not to follow Instagram community guidelines.