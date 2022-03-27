Kim Kardashian appears to reveal a tattoo Pete Davidson got in her honor

Kim Kardashian appears to be giving fans a sneak peek of one of the tattoos that Pete Davidson got for her.

On Saturday, Kardashian shared a black and white photo on her Instagram Stories, posting a picture of what appeared to be a close-up of Davidson’s shoulder. The shot captured a singular tattoo which read, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Kardashian seemed to confirm the existence of a tattoo she first mentioned earlier this month. Instagram / Instagram

The all-caps tattoo matches the same phrase that Kardashian, 41, said that the “Saturday Night Live” star got in her honor during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. Kardashian appeared at a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on March 15 for an episode that will air in April and revealed that just months into their romance, Davidson, 28, has already gotten multiple tattoos for her.

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got,” she told the host.

One of the tattoos is not so much a tattoo, but rather a "brand" of the Skims founder’s name on the comedian’s chest because he “wanted to do something that was really different.”

Her favorite tattoo, she said, is the one she posted on her Instagram Stories.

"I think my favorite one … it says here, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute," Kardashian said.

During her conversation with DeGeneres, Kardashian also opened up about her decision to go public with her new relationship, telling the host, “I guess it’s, like, not official until you post.”

The couple, who were first linked back in October 2021, became Instagram official after Kardashian posted several photos of the couple dispersed throughout an Instagram carousel on Friday, March 11.

One photo showed Kardashian sitting on the ground while Davidson laid in her lap with his head tilted back, while another appeared to be a blurry black and white selfie that Davidson snapped of the pair where he smiled and Kardashian made a kissing face at the camera.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’” she told DeGeneres. “But then I’m like, you know, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’ I don’t know what the right thing to do is. Like, I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.”

As their relationship has progressed amid Kardashian’s on-going split from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, Davidson has appeared to be getting closer to some of the reality star’s family. Last November, Davidson celebrated his birthday with Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, alongside Flavor Flav.

More recently, Davidson also spent some time with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, with whom she shares three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Last week, Davidson took over Disick’s Instagram Stories early Sunday morning to show a behind-the-scenes look at one of their weekend hangouts.

The “King of Staten Island” star posted a video panning the camera around the room, capturing Disick and two other men who appeared to have fallen asleep while watching a movie. Davidson revealed it was himself at the end of the clip, turning the camera around to make a funny face before ending the video.

“Boyz night was wild,” Davidson captioned the video, adding four bed emojis.

