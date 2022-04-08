Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker follow up practice wedding by attending show’s premiere

Though nearly the entire Kardashian family showed up to the Thursday premiere of their new Hulu reality series, "The Kardashians," all eyes were on sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who arrived with their famous beaus in tow.

Kourtney Kardashian walked the black carpet of the event, held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, with fiancé Travis Barker. The couple's appearance marked the first time they've stepped out together since holding a "practice" wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday morning after attending this year's Grammys.

As sweet as the ceremony was, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, later confirmed on Instagram that she and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, said "I do" without having yet obtained a wedding license. So, for now at least, the hot and heavy couple are married in spirit only.

At Thursday's premiere, Kourtney Kardashian wore an eye-catching black caped gown that showed off her bare midriff, while Barker dressed in a matching black ensemble.

Kim Kardashian joined her family for the premiere. Getty Images

The couple made it even more of a family affair by bringing along several of their children: Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, and Barker's kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. The tattooed rocker also brought his stepdaughter, model Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whose parents are Moakler and her ex, former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian also shares son Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 9, with Disick, who attended the premiere as well.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, third and fourth from left, showed up to the event with children from previous relationships: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Landon Barker and Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian attended Thursday’s premiere with the new man in her life, Pete Davidson, E! News reported. She and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian were all smiles as they walked hand in hand into Goya Studios.

Kim Kardashian, 41, wore a curve-hugging silver dress while Davidson, 28, opted for a black blazer over a white T-shirt.

Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner poses with "Kardashians" executive producer Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, Khloé's daughter True, and Kim Kardashian. Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, who was first linked to Davidson in October 2021, recently told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb that she has finally learned to put her own happiness first.

"I think for once I was like, I want to really choose my happiness over anything and my peace of mind,” Kim Kardashian said in a preview clip from an interview on Hoda's “Making Space” podcast that will be released in full next week.

Her romance with Davidson is Kim Kardashian's first since filing for divorce last year from rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). The exes share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The Skims founder went Instagram official with Davidson last month when she posted pics of herself with him in an Instagram carousel.

Fans who can't get enough of the new couple are in luck: Kim Kardashian recently told Variety that “The Kardashians” viewers will hear firsthand how she and Davidson met "and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

Also at Thursday's premiere for the new series: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's mom, family matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, who arrived on the arm of boyfriend Corey Gamble; sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, who attended the event with her daughter, True, 3; and half sister Kylie Jenner, 24.

"The Kardashians" premieres April 14 on Hulu.