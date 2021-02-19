IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West after 6 years of marriage

The divorce filing comes after months of public signs of splintering between the 40-year-old reality star and the 43-year-old rapper.
Image: Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014.Roy Rochlin / Getty Images
By Alexander Kacala and Diana Dasrath

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after more than six years of marriage, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court public information office. A rep for Kardashian West also confirmed the filing.

The divorce filing comes after months of public signs of splintering between the 40-year-old reality star and the 43-year-old rapper. In January, TODAY confirmed via a source close to the family that the famous couple had been living separately for a few months and were undergoing couples counseling to work on some of their issues.

The pair have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

