Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West after 6 years of marriage

Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after more than six years of marriage, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court public information office. A rep for Kardashian West also confirmed the filing.

The divorce filing comes after months of public signs of splintering between the 40-year-old reality star and the 43-year-old rapper. In January, TODAY confirmed via a source close to the family that the famous couple had been living separately for a few months and were undergoing couples counseling to work on some of their issues.

The pair have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.