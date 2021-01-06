Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West currently separated, in marriage counseling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are living separately and in couples counseling after six years of marriage, a source close to the family has confirmed to TODAY

The two have four children together, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. The source said the couple had been living separately for the past few months, with West in Wyoming and Kardashian West and the kids in Calabasas, California.

The news of their separation comes after several months of public signs of splintering between the two celebrities.

Over the summer, West announced a failed bid for president, delivered a tearful monologue at a political rally addressing topics from abortion to Harriet Tubman, and said in a series of since-deleted tweets that his wife was trying to have him hospitalized.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday,” he wrote at the time.

West later said on Twitter that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian West after she met with rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reform. "Meek is my man and was respectful," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "That’s my dog Kim was out of line."

It's unclear what meeting West was referring to. Many of his followers interpreted his tweet as an accusation of infidelity. Meek Mill, whose legal name Robert Rihmeek Williams, appeared to respond in a brief tweet.

After the summer incident, Kardashian West spoke out about West's behavior in a statement addressing his bipolar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Anyone who has this or a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2012. Michel Dufour / WireImage

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

The two did take a family vacation to the Dominican Republic in late 2020, and West also attended Kardashian West's much-discussed 40th birthday trip.

In recent weeks though, West has been absent from Kardashian West's social media accounts. He was not featured in any photos from a recent trip to Lake Tahoe and was absent from her Christmas post as well.

The two have been in counseling, the source told TODAY and are “100% aligned when it comes to the kids." The source said the couple is dealing with "regular relationship issues" and there is "no one else involved."

“Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close. They have been going to therapy. They are working on their marriage,” the source said.

“Divorce has been discussed off and on,” the source said, but Kardashian West has not filed for divorce. “They are working through it ... (and) trying to work through things.”

Representatives from Kardashian West and West did not respond immediately to TODAY's request for comment Tuesday night.

The pair dated for two years before marrying in May 2014 in Italy. She had recalled on a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that they had first met in 2003.

This is West's first marriage and the third for Kardashian West, who was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.