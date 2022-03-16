Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson has her name branded on his chest

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the decision to go Instagram official with boyfriend Pete Davidson earlier this month.

During an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" taped on Tuesday, Kardashian, 41, who was first linked to the "Saturday Night Live" funnyman, 28, in October 2021, acknowledged that celebrity relationships seem to become genuine in fans' eyes once the couple begins sharing photos of each other on social media.

“I guess it’s, like, not official until you post,” joked "The Kardashians" star, who shared several pics of her and Davidson in an Instagram gallery last Friday.

Kardashian's romance with Davidson marks the first time she's dated since her nearly seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West, 44, now known as Ye, ended when she filed for divorce in February 2021.

The mom of four told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's still figuring out how frequently she should post pics of herself with her new man by her side.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, you know, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,’" she said.

“I don’t know what the right thing to do is. Like, I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.”

When DeGeneres said Kardashian deserves to be happy, Kardashian replied that she was.

“It feels good,” she said.

She added, “I think it’s just in life, like, no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I went for it, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, like, f--- it, sorry, just go for it. Find your happiness.’

"I went for it and I took my time. And I found it and it feels so good. And I want to hold on to that forever.”

Kardashian also confirmed that the heavily inked Davidson has already gotten multiple tattoos honoring her.

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got,” the Skims founder revealed, smiling.

The aspiring attorney, who passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination in December, also confirmed that Davidson now has her name written on his chest — as eagle-eyed fans recently spotted in online images of the comedian — but it's not a tattoo. It's something even more permanent.

"It’s actually a branding,” said Kardashian. “Because, let me explain it, because he wanted to do something that was really different.”

The "King of Staten Island" star, who's been undergoing laser treatments to remove some of his earlier tattoos, told Kardashian, "'I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.'”

As for her favorite tattoo Davidson's gotten in her honor?

“I think my favorite one," she said, pointing to her shoulder, "it says here, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.' And that one's really cute."

DeGeneres' interview with Kardashian will air on her talk show on April 13.

