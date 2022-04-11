Kim Kardashian talks Pete Davidson relationship with Hoda: ‘I wasn’t planning on this’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her romance with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson came completely out of the blue.

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," the "Kardashians" star told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb during an interview for Hoda's “Making Space” podcast.

"And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun," she added.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were first photographed together last October, the same month the reality star hosted "SNL." Their relationship, which became Instagram official in March, is Kardashian's first since filing for divorce in February 2021 from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), with whom she shares four children.

"I definitely took my time," Kardashian told Hoda. "I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?'

"So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."

As for opening up her heart to a new partner after a divorce, Kardashian told Hoda that she's not one to keep her guard up when it comes to matters of the heart.

"We all know someone that’s been through a really hard time in relationships and everyone’s been OK and everyone comes out OK," she explained. "So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you’ll get that back."

During the interview, Kardashian also told Hoda that she has finally learned to prioritize her own happiness and peace of mind. That means keeping some aspects of her relationship with Davidson private.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about," she explained.

For now, Kardashian said just being with Davidson puts a smile on her face.

"We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"