Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just took their relationship to the next level. The 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur went Instagram official with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian on Friday.

The subtly move was included in a slideshow, with Davidson, 28, featured in the second and fourth photo. The first photo of the two together shows Kardashian sitting on the floor, lavishly dressed in a silver ensemble with metallic boots, while Davidson lays on her with his head tilted back. His close up comes in the fourth photo, which sees him smiling and wearing sunglass while Kardashian makes a kissing face in the back.

“Whose car are we gonna take?!” the SKIMS founder captioned the post, referencing the movie "The Town." She also included a meme of the quote featuring actors Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner.

Friends and followers were excited to see Davidson’s appearance on her grid.

“This is the post I’ve been waiting for,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Also you guys are too cute!”

Kardashian friend Simon Huck also wrote, “There he is!”

The scroll-and-you’ll-miss-it post comes a few days after Kardashian spoke publicly for the first time about Davidson. While she did not touch on personal details about her relationship with the actor, she confirmed in a Variety article that Davidson would not be appearing in her family’s upcoming Hulu show, “The Kardashians.”

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” Kardashian said. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

However, she did tease that viewers would find out “who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

Adding, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October after she hosted “SNL” in October and later photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They were then spotted on various dates together.

“The King of Staten Island” star also celebrated his 28th birthday with Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner.

In February, Davidson confirmed he had a girlfriend while speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!). While he didn’t name Kardashian, he spoke about his daily life and included the detail.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he said. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.

Fans will have to wait until “The Kardashians” premieres April 14 on Hulu to get more insight on their relationship.