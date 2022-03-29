Kevin Jonas reveals the surprising reaction his daughters had seeing him on TV

Kevin and Danielle Jonas have experienced a lot together over the course of their 12-year marriage. The couple have welcomed two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, collaborated on music videos and even starred in their own reality TV series.

Now the couple are embarking on several new projects, including releasing their first children’s book, “There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom,” and gearing up to head to Las Vegas in a few months for a five-night Jonas Brothers residency.

In an interview with TODAY, the couple talked about how their daughters inspired the picture book, what fans can expect from the residency and what their daughters thought of seeing Kevin on TV nearly a decade ago.

“My girls, which is really funny, have now just discovered our old TV show 'Jonas' on Disney+,” Kevin said.

The show revolved around the Jonas Brothers being famous in high school and trying to do ordinary things such as take out the trash without being ambushed. It premiered in 2009 and ran for two seasons, ending in 2010 when Kevin was in his early 20s.

Kevin Jonas is seen in a 2009 episode of "Jonas." Eric McCandless / Disney Channel via Getty Images

“It is really entertaining to watch them watch that,” he said. “They think I was a kid when I filmed it. And they’re like, ‘This is when you were a kid, Dad.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, what you don’t realize is I was already engaged at that point. I just looked like a child.’”

Now 34 years old, the father of two is tackling a new project offscreen — a children’s book with his wife.

“We were always interested in doing a children’s book,” he said. “But then we were like, ‘Maybe we should wait to actually have children.’ And then once we did, that took a toll for the amount of years that we are to this point.”

Illustrated by Courtney Dawson, “There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom” centers on a young girl named Emma who enjoys music and shredding on the guitar. When the school talent show rolls around, she signs up immediately. However, during rehearsal, she hears the amazing talents of her classmates, and nerves creep in. Her family helps her realize that performing is about having fun and that she’s already a star.

The pair drew inspiration for the book from Alena practicing for a dance recital.

“She was practicing every single day,” Kevin said. “She was becoming to the point where she was getting frustrated that she was forgetting moments, forgetting steps, and she was getting kind of really anxious about the whole recital. And that’s when this whole family dance party kind of started.”

The “Who’s in Your Head” singer shared that he put on Alena’s recital music and encouraged the whole family to dance as crazy as they could. “It kind of made her laugh and smile and just forgot that it was so in her mind. It was so much greater of a thing than it really was.”

Aside from Alena’s recital music, Danielle reveals that the girls love rocking out to some very familiar music.

“They’re Jonas Brothers fans, for sure,” she said. “They love his music and ‘Encanto’.”

They aren’t the only ones who love his music. The chart-topping artist is gearing up to play to a crowd full of them as part of “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas,” a five-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Kevin revealed that the band originally planned for a longer residency as part of their previous tour, but the pandemic upended those plans.

“What we were able to do is kind of rework the idea of how we could do Vegas, and we did. We opened our last tour there, which was really nice for two nights, and now we’ll be able to come back,” he shared. “It’s a really great way to interact with our fan base and have a great weekend and build up something that can happen over the course of a couple of days.”

The famed musician disclosed that planning the residency is still ongoing, but gave fans a glimpse as to what they can expect.

“It’ll be a party, it’ll be a blast. We’ll play all the songs you love, but a lot of songs that probably we don’t get to play that often because we can switch it up every single night.”

Danielle revealed that she will be joining him in Las Vegas, which isn’t the first time she has supported Kevin at one of his shows. In 2019, she, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — dubbed the J-Sisters — cheered on their significant others as the boy band kicked off their “Happiness Begins” tour in Miami.

“Any time we can play shows together when we’re not on a tour-specific location for a little while is really nice. So I love that Vegas allows for that,” Kevin said.