Jonas Brothers (and their wives!) re-create iconic rom-com scenes in new music video

The Jonas Brothers dropped a new music video for the single “What a Man Gotta Do” late Thursday night, but the fresh release already looks so old — in the very best way.

That’s because the three siblings (and their respective wives) pay homage to a trio of vintage rom-coms in the fun 3-minute and 40-second clip.

The video kicks off with Nick Jonas sliding into the scene while wearing nothing but a crisp white shirt, socks and a pair of tighty-whities — à la Tom Cruise in 1983’s “Risky Business.”

But he’s soon upstaged by a co-star, wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, dressed the exact same way.

That’s a trend that continues throughout the video, as Joe Jonas’ ode to John Travolta struts his stuff in a “Grease” tribute that soon sees two versions of his real-life partner, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, clean up the dance floor with him.

(Bonus! Actor Matthew Modine, of both ‘80s film fame and ‘80s-channeling “Stranger Things” fame, steals a scene or two himself as a dance-off judge, à la Vince Fontaine!)

But it’s Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas who really get the beloved rom-com feels flowing with their nod to 1989’s “Say Anything.”

Kevin plays the part of a lovelorn, boombox-toting John Cusack, while his wife is the perfect stand-in for Ione Skye.

“So what a man gotta do / To be totally locked up by you?” the guys sing in the song’s chorus. “What a man gotta do / What a man gotta prove / To be totally locked up by you?”

Honestly, that seems like a rhetorical question for all three of the locked-in-love duos.

In fact, this isn’t the first time the Jonas grooms have asked their brides to be the leading ladies in a music video.

When the band of brothers reunited last year, they launched their comeback with a song, “Sucker,” and accompanying video that prominently featured the women who call themselves “the J Sisters.”