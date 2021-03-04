Kevin Jonas’ daughters are ready for their moment in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Kevin, 33, shared a hilarious video of his kids, Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, impersonating their dad and uncles Joe, 31, and Nick, 28, — a.k.a. the Jonas Brothers.

In the clip, Alena and Valentina, who are perched on a kitchen island and wearing pajamas, use dad Kevin's trophies from the Billboard Music Awards as microphones. The giggling sisters take turns introducing themselves as members of the band and even use deep voices to sound like men.

At one point, the girls argue over who gets to be Kevin.

Kevin shares Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle Jonas.

In 2019, Danielle told E! News that Alena and Valentina are huge fans of the Jonas Brothers.

“Oh my gosh, they’re so proud of them,” Danielle revealed. “They’ll be on the the stage and they’ll be waving to them and if they don’t get a wave, they’ll look at me and say, ‘Why are they not waving?’ And I’ll say, ‘They’re looking at a lot of people right now, but they love you.”

The Jonas Brothers split up in 2013 but got back together in 2019 for the album “Happiness Begins.”

When Nick hosted “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month, Kevin made a surprise appearance during his monologue.

“Hey, Nick. Honestly, I am so glad to be here and to support you,” Kevin said. “And also, I gotta ask: Are we good? I see you’re doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?”

Kevin then joked, “Like, I just a bought a house.”

“Kevin, the band is still together,” Nick reassured him. “I promise.”