Sign up for our newsletter

The Jonas Brothers tour is all about the sisterhood.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their "Happiness Begins" tour in Miami on Wednesday, and their wives — Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who've dubbed themselves the J-Sisters — were there to document the fun.

Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, shared several photos from the night on Instagram highlighting how tight-knit the Jonas sister clan has become.

In one photo, the three posed under a J-Sisters sign with the caption, "#wivesontour". In true superfan fashion, they each wore a shirt with a photo of the band.

Chopra also posted a photo of her, Nick, Turner and her husband, Joe, with other members of the extended Jonas crew.

In her caption, she wrote, "Family. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys!"

This is not the first time the three wives have played an integral role in the band's comeback.

Earlier this year, the three women were front and center when the Jonas Brothers came back from their six-year hiatus with a new song and video, "Sucker."

"Sucker," the newest video from the Jonas Brothers, features Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas, Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, and Nick's new bride, Priyanka Chopra. Jonas Brothers/YouTube

It's clear that the #JSisters love for each other is strong.

Another Instagram photo from Wednesday showed Danielle's two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

"The #jsisters for life," Chopra wrote in her caption.