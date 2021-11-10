Pete Davidson takes down the Jonas Brothers in sneak peek of upcoming roast

Lately, it seems everybody's a fan of Pete Davidson — at least if you're looking at the "Saturday Night Live" comedian's dating life.

But it turns out Davidson is a fan, too ... of the Jonas Brothers!

Though it might be hard to tell, as he stands in the audience in a tease for Netflix's upcoming "Jonas Brothers Family Roast," proclaiming his love for the band (Nick, Joe and Kevin) in some seriously passive-aggressive, roasty ways.

"I'm a huge fan," says Davidson, sporting a yellow "I (heart) Jonas" T-shirt. "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket."

Ouch!

Next up, he aims for Nick's side job as an actor. "Show some respect, OK? Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from a Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award," says the comedian.

Kevin's up next, as Davidson quips, "Nick even had a hit called 'Jealous' — although it would've been way more believable if Kevin was singing it."

The Jonas Brothers' roast will premiere later this month. Terence Patrick / Netflix

Fortunately, the brothers seem to take everything in stride. (They kind of have to, as it's a roast and they're the center of attention up on the stage.)

Want to see and hear more? You'll have to wait until Nov. 23, when "SNL" regular Kenan Thompson will host the streaming service's first-ever "Family Roast." Also slated to appear: Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction; Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias; John Legend; Lilly Singh; and Jack Whitehall.

