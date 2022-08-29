The best Halloween costumes for every zodiac sign in 2022

And now, for the perennial question: What to wear for Halloween? This year, when choosing a costume, take a chance and let your zodiac sign guide the way.

We sifted through the biggest pop culture moments from 2022 so far, from Barbie to Marcel the Shell to the Antler Queen of "Yellowjackets," to find inspiration for costumes aligned with your zodiac sign's most prominent qualities.

Odds are they’ll be a super spooky match and encourage you to dress up as the most iconic pop culture characters of film and TV that made a splash for themselves this year.

Aries

Meilin 'Mei' Lee from 'Turning Red'

Pixar

More often than not, Aries, you let your passionate side out. And while you definitely don’t turn into a red panda when your frustrations are peaking, you do show another side of your personality (cough, temper). Use your costume to make a charming wink at your fiery side. Dress up as Mei, the main character of a Pixar movie who turns into a giant red panda when she gets heated.

Taurus

Barbie from 'Barbie'

Alamy

With your love of fashion and accessories, there really is no other choice for you to dress up as other than Barbie. Being that Barbiecore is in style right now thanks to the upcoming "Barbie" movie, you shouldn’t have an issue finding a pink outfit that aligns with the doll's aesthetic. You’ll have a blast going through all the looks and clothes that you can wear this Halloween.

Gemini

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel from 'Ms. Marvel'

Ms Marvel Kamala Khan Alamy

Geminis are known to have two different sides to your personality. It’s only natural that you’d choose a costume that lets you showcase your superhero side and other persona at the same time. No matter if you choose to dress as Kamala Khan or her superhero alter ego Ms. Marvel (or both!) your friends will be intrigued by the way you wear the dualistic costume with ease.

Cancer

Kate Sharma from 'Bridgerton'

Bridgerton. Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Netflix

Family tends to come first for you, which is why you probably can relate to Kate Sharma, the fierce older sister played by Simone Ashley in the second season of Bridgerton. You'll feel like the belle of the ball wearing Regency-inspired dresses, long opera gloves, and bright flower crowns on Halloween. Even the gossipy Lady Whistledown will talk about your fabulous look on Halloween.

Leo

Catwoman from 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle in Catwoman, Robert Pattinson as Batman, in The Batman, 2022. Everett Collection

Catwoman is the purr-fect costume for you to dress up as during the seasonal ghoulish celebration. Not only will Catwoman give you a chance to dress up as your favorite feline, but it’ll push you to show off the fierce attitude within yourself that others rarely see. Rather than being a roughhousing lion, you can be a sassy kitten with attitude.

Virgo

Leanne Grayson and baby Jericho from 'The Servant '

Apple TV+

You are usually the one who takes care of others, Virgo. A costume inspired by the Apple TV show "The Servant" will put a creepy spin on your natural tendencies. Leanne on the TV show cares for a doll as if it were a person. And like Leanne, you aim to please and help those you care about — even if it means putting yourself second.

Libra

Maria from 'West Side Story'

Rachel Zegler as Maria in West Side Story. Everett Collection

Maria from "West Side Story" is an excuse to channel your whimsical side. Dancing, singing, and lovelorn sentiments are all part of what makes your heart skip a beat which is why you should embrace this extraordinary vibe. Plus, your date can earn extra points by serenading you with the classic song “Maria.”

Scorpio

The Antler Queen from 'Yellowjackets'

Showtime

"Yellowjackets" was a sleeper hit earlier this year, following a high school soccer team stranded in the woods after a plane crash. Although the identity of the mysterious Antler Queen has yet to be revealed, we know that she possesses a strong amount of magical power and intuition — all things that you’re known for, Scorpio. Dress up as the mysterious paranormal being who takes charge of their peers while the Yellowjackets soccer team is lost in the wilderness without any supervision.

Sagittarius

Maverick from 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise in Top Gun, Maverick 2022. Everett Collection

Being the fiery sign that you are, we all know that you have “the need for speed.” Why not go as your favorite free, adventurous and courageous spirit, Maverick, for Halloween. You can look as cool as he does in "Top Gun: Maverick" by wearing aviator sunglasses and a pilots coat. To fully embrace the character, you should sing “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” to anyone that crosses your path.

Capricorn

Elvis Presley from 'Elvis'

Warner Bros.

Elvis was born under your zodiac sign, which is why you should emulate the rock 'n' roll legend and the subject of the new Baz Luhrmann biopic this Halloween. Put on a pair of hip-hugging pants or your favorite rhinestone jumpsuit to fully embrace The King (as well as his complete vibe). Also, slick your hair back and memorize some of his famous lyrics. You’ll be surprised by how much others will praise your costume and love your rockin’ look this Halloween.

Aquarius

Eddie Munson from "Stranger Things"

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things" Netflix

Eddie Munson is the underdog of the latest season of "Stranger Things, a metal head with a heart of gold. Like you, Aquarius, he’s kind and compassionate — but has a rebellious spirit. Put on a Metallica t-shirt, ripped denim pants, converse sneakers, and a long haired wig with bangs to complete the essence of Eddie. You may opt to wear an electric guitar for added effect.

Pisces

Marcel the Shell from "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

Courtesy A24

Being that you’re always dreaming of a life unforeseen, Marcel the Shell is the perfect match for you. Dressing up as Marcel will inspire and motivate you to take leaps and bounds outside your comfort zone into the world. You won’t regret — rather relish — wearing this beachy costume while embracing your visions and tender sentiments during Halloween. After all, that is how you choose to life your life.