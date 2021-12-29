If you've recently heard "Yellowjackets" and immediately thought there was a new breed of murder hornets emerging ... don't worry! Thankfully, that's not what people are buzzing about.

What they are talking about is a new television series that is one part "Now and Then," one part "Lost" and (maybe) another part "The Blair Witch Project."

Want to know more about the coming-of-age survival horror? No worries. Here, we have everything you need to know about the show everyone is talking about.

What is 'Yellowjackets'?

"Yellowjackets" is a new series on Showtime that premiered in November 2021.

In the show, set partially in 1996, members of a female soccer team are left to their own devices when on their way to a national championship game, their plane crashes in the middle of a remote Canadian forest. The series profiles the violent aftermath of the crash and their struggle to survive in the wilderness, while also flashing forward to 2021 to profile their lives today.

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Kailey Schwerman / SHOWTIME

Is it gory?

A psychological thriller set after a plane crash, yes, it's quite gory. So if blood is something that makes you squeamish, you may want to skip this one. Or at least be prepared to cover your eyes a few times an episode.

Creepy! Paul Sarkis / SHOWTIME

Is 'Yellowjackets' based on anything?

No, the show was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson who have both previously worked on "Narcos: Mexico" and "Dispatches from Elsewhere." But this seems to be the project putting their name on the map.

The cast of "Yellowjackets." Brendan Meadows / SHOWTIME

Who's in 'Yellowjackets'?

The series relies on an ensemble cast who've been praised for their performances. Leading the cast of actors who portray the soccer stars as adults is Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Christina Ricci (Misty), Juliette Lewis (Natalie) and Tawny Cypress (Taissa). Portraying those characters back in 1996 are (respectively) Sophie Nélisse, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown also with Ella Purnell who plays Jackie.

Steven Krueger as coach Ben Scott, Samantha Hanratty as teen Misty, Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna, Ella Purnell as teen Jackie and Sophie Thatcher as teen Natalie. Brendan Meadows / SHOWTIME

How can I watch 'Yellowjackets'?

You have to have a subscription for Showtime. You can get Showtime through the Apple TV app. After one free month, it will auto-renew at $10.99 a month. Other popular TV shows available there include "Back To Life," "The Trade," "The Good Lord Bird," "Twin Peaks," "Master of Sex" and "Homeland," among others.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of "Yellowjackets" air Sundays at 10 p.m ET on Showtime. The new episode should be available the same day through the Apple TV app.

Ella Purnell as teen Jackie. Kailey Schwerman / SHOWTIME

When is the 'Yellowjackets' finale?

The season one finale is set to air Sunday, Jan. 16.

Will there be a second season?

Yes, in December 2021 it was renewed for a second season.