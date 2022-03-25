Who is the real Lady Whistledown? Nicola Coughlan spills the tea

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Most characters in "Bridgerton's" pastel-hued universe claim to be curious, but they don't really want to know the answer. They just want to read Whistledown's columns, smart send-ups of the social practices that govern their lives, and astute character analyses.

Whistledown is sharp, but not at the expense of the underserving; observant, not untrue; witty, and never unkind. She is a reliable narrator in a world in which appearances sometimes eclipse substance. If the writer's identity is revealed, then no more Whistledown — and no more accurate gossip.

Unfortunately for Lady Whistledown, two characters in season two of "Bridgerton" are set on sleuthing their way to her true identity. Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) — and, inconveniently, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), who uses her search for Whistledown's identity as a distraction from "the (husband-hunting) season," which she'd rather not partake in.

And because of their doggedness, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is in trouble. For Penelope, the girl that everyone overlooks, is Whistledown. Penelope uses what might be a shortcoming into a superpower. Nobody sees her — but she sees everybody.

Lady Whistledown’s identity was revealed in “Bridgerton’s” season one finale, though it takes until book four for Penelope to be unmasked. Now that her secret is out, audiences can watch Penelope like she watches everyone else.

TODAY spoke to Coughlan about her character's season two journey, and what she learned about gossip by playing TV's most famous one.

“We all have different sides to us. But with her, it’s just heightened,” Coughlan tells TODAY. "She's just a complex young lady." Pictured: Nicola Coughlan. Liam Daniel / Netflix

Penelope Featherington: 'A complex young lady'

In any given scene, is Penelope looking through the world through Featherington eyes, or through Lady Whistledown’s? Coughlan had to juggle multiple perspectives in season two of “Bridgerton,” including a new one: A working class Irish teenager whom Penelope pretends to be while bringing Whistledown's columns to the printer.

“We all have different sides to us. But with her, it’s just heightened,” Coughlan says. "She's just a complex young lady."

"Bridgerton" season two takes a kaleidoscopic tour into the many modes of Penelope.

When Penelope is with her family, she's in "sulky teenager mode," Coughlan says. When she's with Eloise, she feels seen. "She just wants Eloise to think she's the greatest person in the world, because she thinks Eloise is the greatest person in the world," she says. And when she's Whistledown, she's ruthlessly good at her job. "I'm a businesswoman and I know what I need to do to succeed in this," she says.

"I'm a businesswoman and I know what I need to do to succeed in this," Coughlan says of Penelope's perspective on being Lady Whistledown. Pictured: Nicola Coughlan in "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX / LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Why Penelope can’t resist being Lady Whistledown

Coughlan calls her character, Penelope, a “true writer.” But her work as Whistledown is fueled by more than a desire to craft perfect sentences.

“She does it as an outlet,” Coughlan says. “She goes, ‘I’m going to prove you all wrong. I am smart and clever and funny.”

Her self-perception is accurate: The world does recognize Whistledown as being “smart, clever, and funny.” And this perception ends up altering Penelope’s character in season two, Coughlan says.

"It would change you if everyone in London was obsessed with you."

"It would change you if everyone in London was obsessed with you." Nicola Coughlan

“There’s a certain level of cockiness to her this season. It would change you if everyone in London was obsessed with you, and you’re right, and everyone’s talking about you all the time,” Coughlan says.

For a while, in season two, Penelope attempts to quit Whistledown and shut down that side to her. But when the relationships that bolster Penelope crumble, she feels Whistledown is all she has left.

"The reason that she picks the pen up at the end is that (the finale) such a mess. She gave up Whistledown for Eloise. And when she feels like she doesn't have Eloise anymore, and has lost the only thing in her life that makes her happy, that's why she goes back to Whistledown," Coughlan says.

Coughlan prepared for the role by eavesdropping on strangers

When Coughlan got the job and learned her shy "Bridgerton" character was actually the most powerful woman in the ton, she was fascinated. She wondered how Penelope accomplished the tremendous feat of eavesdropping, recall, and information-gathering, all while attending parties.

To answer her question, she tried to become Whistledown, and opened her ears to the conversation around her.

"Sometimes I would sit on a tube or cafe, and sometimes start eavesdropping. It's incredible what people will say when they don't know you were listening," Coughlan says. "It's become a terrible habit."

"She just wants Eloise to think she's the greatest person in the world, because she thinks Eloise is the greatest person in the world," Coughlan says. Pictured: Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

She thinks of Whistledown as a modern Deuxmoi

Coughlan likens Whistledown's columns to celebrity gossip. Naturally, Coughlan regularly checks out Deuxmoi, an Instagram account that compiles information about celebrities, including rumors and pictures of them out and about. "I've got to," she says, laughing. "It's research."

As Coughlan's star rises, she sometimes finds herself the subject of gossip. "I was on (Deuxmoi) once. I didn't like it," she says. "I was like, 'This is so strange.'"

The uncomfortable experience gave her some perspective. Is this what it feels like to be a Bridgerton, the subject of a Whistledown column? "Maybe this is how Penelope is going to learn some empathy," she says, laughing.

Hold on — does Penelope's name having a hidden meaning about her destiny?

Is it a coincidence that Penelope's nickname is "Pen," and that she's a writer?

The thought occurred to Coughlan. "I finally got to ask ('Bridgerton' author) Julia Quinn, and she's like, 'No, it's just a happy coincidence," Coughlan says.

After all, Lady Whistledown uses a quill — and she writes her own destiny.