March 22, 2019, 2:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Pink is coming out of the shadows in the new video for her song “Walk Me Home.”

The clip, which was released Thursday, features the Grammy winner in a striking red dress walking down empty streets while accompanied by shadows acting as backup dancers.

The singer also pulls off a flurry of acrobatic moves as she flies and dances while the shadows complement her during her trip around the quiet city.

The visually arresting video was directed by Michael Grace, who helmed "The Greatest Showman." Perhaps not coincidentally, that film starred Hugh Jackman, who is friends with Pink.

“Walk Me Home” is the first single from the "What About Us" singer's upcoming eighth album “Hurts 2B Human,” which is due out April 26.

Pink is very busy these days. In addition to making the new album, she continues to tour and has documented her adventures while her family tags along with her.

All is not without controversy, though. Pink caught a little flak after she posted a photo of her, husband Carey Hart and kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, eating dinner, claiming they enjoy some private time and "shut the door to the outside world."

When someone commented, ""Except it's posted on ig.," the 39-year-old fired back.

"Yes I like to promote healthy stuff," she responded. "I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D----- BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F----."

And just in case the pop star didn't think she had enough on her plate, she also announced she adopted a dog earlier this month.

"Thank you to the Nashville Humane Association for bringing puppies to the show for us to play with," she wrote. "Of course we went home with one. Meet our new rescue, his name is Nash. Short for Nashville."