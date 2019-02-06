Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 3:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesdaywas a huge deal for musician Pink, who showed up with her whole family for the big moment.

But as she told Ellen DeGeneres on "Ellen" Wednesday, one of the day's highlights had nothing to do with the ceremony.

After explaining that her husband, Carey Hart, got her flowers for the celebration, she added that Willow, 7, gave her an adorable (and hilarious) note.

"Mama, this is a big deal," Pink said the note read, then continued, "And I'm glad it's you and not Justin Beaver."

Pink with Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Beaver? That is so random," said Pink, whose son Jameson, 2, was also present for the big moment. "How does she even know? ... It was cute. This must be a big deal."

"It's like the only little girl who doesn't know how to pronounce his name, your daughter," laughed DeGeneres, who was at the event to present the plaque.

Rock on, Pink! Reuters

Still, it wasn't an easy day for mama. "I was embarrassed," she said. "Just stand there while everyone talked about me. It was a lot for me."

But, she said, "It was amazing."

We agree!