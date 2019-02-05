Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 11:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

When Pink received a star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, she gave thanks to her fans, her friends — and most especially, her family.

During her powerful speech, the superstar singer credited her husband, former motocross pro Carey Hart, with inspiring some of her most heartbreaking hits.

"He's so cute," Pink said of Hart, who stood behind her holding the couple's 2-year-old son, Jameson. "He's my muse and if he didn't piss me off all the time, I'd have not much to say."

Pink poses with her husband, Carey Hart, and their children, Willow and Jameson, during the singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday. FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Images

Watching Hart laugh, Pink added, "Thank you. I literally would not be standing up here if it weren't for you. So, never change."

The "What About Us" singer expressed sweet gratitude to Jameson and his big sister, Willow.

"You guys are my stars and I would never shine without you. Ever, ever, ever," she gushed.

Pink is all smiles as she carries her son, Jameson, during the ceremony. FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Images

Pink also honored her beloved father, Jim Moore, by recalling how his inspiring advice gave her courage to pursue a career in entertainment.

"Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me and that is, 'To thine own self be true,'" she shared.

"If you walk along this boulevard and you look at these names, there is a power that lies in that. 'To thine own self be true,'" she continued. "There's a power in believing in yourself. There's a power in not giving up on life and in not giving up on yourself."

The singer and her husband share a sweet celebratory smooch. FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty Images

She added, "And there's a power in making a decision that, while you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented — or whatever it is you tell yourself that you're not — if you're stubborn and you don't give up and you work really hard, no one else can ever be you."

"Today proves that," she said.

Watch Pink's powerful speech in the video above!