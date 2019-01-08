Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Carey Hart and Pink are celebrating 13 years of marriage!

The former motocross rider, 43, marked his anniversary with the pop star, 39, on Tuesday with a sweet photo of the two in front of some stunning coastal scenery.

"Can't believe it's our 13th wedding anniversary,'' Hart wrote. "Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I'm very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong."

The couple have two children together: daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, who just celebrated his second birthday last month.

They have formed a tight bond after some early turbulence in their relationship that included a temporary split in 2008, two years after they tied the knot in a ceremony in Costa Rica on Jan. 7, 2006.

Hart has become Pink's biggest cheerleader, often doing dad duty when the family joins her on tour and dealing with the occasional illness among the kids.

“Monogamy is work!” Pink told The Guardian about her marriage in 2017. “But you do the work and it's good again.

“There are moments where I look at (Hart) and (think) he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant ... he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some. And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the s--- you like. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, ‘Things are so good, you guys.’”

Here's to many more years together!