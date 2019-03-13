Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 13, 2019, 12:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Pink is getting some company on her tour.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of her 7-year-old daughter, Willow, holding a new dog they’ve adopted.

“Thank you to the Nashville Humane Association for bringing puppies to the show for us to play with,” she wrote. “Of course we went home with one. Meet our new rescue, his name is Nash. Short for Nashville.”

The "What About Us" singer's love of pooches is nothing new.

Last year, she penned an emotional goodbye to her dog, Nanni, after she passed away. "Rest in sunshine pretty girl," she wrote on Instagram.

Nash will probably keep Pink and her family busy while they continue to tag along on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour.

The singer, 39, has also chronicled what it's been like for her kids to take in one of her shows, with a photo of hubby Carey Hart holding their son, Jameson, 2.

But she recently found herself in some controversy after she posted a photo of her family enjoying a private breakfast.

“At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner. As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy,“ she wrote.

A commenter took the singer to task for her "shut the door to the outside world” line by writing, “Except it's posted on ig."

"Yes I like to promote healthy stuff," Pink wrote back in a fiery response. "I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D----- BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F----."