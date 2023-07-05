Tom Holland reveals why his relationship with Zendaya is ‘worth its weight in gold’

Tom Holland and Zendaya maintain a relatively private relationship, but the “Spider-Man” star recently spoke about how lucky he is to have her in his life.

The pair have been romantically linked for years since co-starring in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Holland was a guest on the July 3 episode of the Wondery podcast “SmartLess,” hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, where they asked him about being cast as Spider-Man and the responsibility of being a role model.

“I understand the responsibility. I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” Holland replied. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that’s worth its weight in gold.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 13, 2021. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

As for how he handles the media and press, Holland, 27, said he always tries to “smile and wave and never let them know how you really feel.”

While the pair have wished each other happy birthday over the years and left sweet comments on one another’s Instagram posts, it appears that Holland’s comments on the “SmartLess” posts are the among the first where he states that they are in a romantic relationship.

The “Crowded Room” star has alluded to the romance in the past. In June, he joked in an interview with BuzzFeed that he had no or “limited rizz” because he’s “locked up.” Rizz refers to charm when you’re flirting with someone.

“I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz,” he said, not specifically saying he’s dating Zendaya. However, he did bring her up later in the interview he said she was his childhood crush. Holland then joked that Zendaya sends him “non-stop” memes on social media.

“She sends me too much. I can’t keep up. I delete my Instagram for days at a time," he said. “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. I try to keep up, but it’s intense.”

As for Zendaya, when Holland thanked fans for their birthday wishes last month and shared photos of himself, she left a heart-eye emoji in the comments.