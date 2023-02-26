Tom Holland shares sweet reaction to Zendaya's red carpet return

Zendaya has made a dazzling return to the spotlight, and her boyfriend Tom Holland has taken notice.

The "Euphoria" star shared stunning photos Feb. 25 posing in a green and black vintage Versace gown for the NAACP Image Awards, and was met with much love from fellow stars in the comments.

Zendaya stunned in Versace. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Holland reacted to the photo with three heart-eyed emojis. The comment has received more than 22,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Tom Holland is showing his girlfriend some love. Instagram / @zendaya

SZA also shared the heart-eyed emoji, accompanying the comment, "STUNNINGGGGGGGG MY GOODNESS."

One Instagram user commented, "It's giving Shego," referencing the villain on Disney Channel's "Kim Possible."

Zendaya appeared to agree, as she shared a photo of Shego, donning her iconic green and black bodysuit, to her Instagram story.

Zendaya posted a picture of the "Kim Possible" character Shego to her Instagram before showing off her gown. Getty Image / @zendaya on Instagram

Gigi Hadid wrote, "Insaaaanity," with a green heart, while her "Euphoria" co-star Storm Reid simply commented, "wow."

In a video posted that same day, Zendaya poses in the floor-length dress while photographers call out cues. When she hears one person yell, "Serving, serving, serving!" Zendaya laughs and points to the group, then gives a big hair flip.

"'SERVING SERVING SERVING' whoever you are, thank you…you made my night lol," she captioned the video.

The 26-year-old showed off a second glamorous look for the awards, strutting along a hallway in a breathtaking two-piece white dress by Prada. In a caption to the video, Zendaya thanked designer Miuccia Prada for recreating the look from a '90s line.

Zendaya was nominated for two awards at the event, outstanding actress in a drama series and entertainer of the year, both of which were won by Angela Bassett.

Zendaya wears Prada for her second outfit of the NAACP Image Awards. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Zendaya turned heads again back in December 2022 when she posted a boomerang on Instagram, showing off her new blond bob haircut.

Though the actor didn't caption the post, fans adored her new look in the comments, with one person writing, "SLAY QUEEN" and another saying, "SHE’S IN HER BOB ERA."

Before her series of posts on Saturday, Zendaya has sparsely shared on Instagram. Her most recent post was from Jan. 10 following her Golden Globes win.

The photo is a black and white shot of Zendaya playing Rue on "Euphoria," which earned her the award for best actress in a drama TV series. She couldn't be at the award ceremony, though, so the star wrote a lengthy caption under the photo, apologizing for her absence and thanking everyone involved.

"I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift," she wrote, referring to her character, Rue. "I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you."