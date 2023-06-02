Zendaya posts sweet photos to celebrate Tom Holland’s 27th birthday

Zendaya is celebrating Tom Holland’s 27th birthday with a few sweet photos of her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star.

The “Euphoria” star honors Holland every year with a romantic birthday tribute, although the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship.

On June 1, Zendaya uploaded a photo to her Instagram story that showed Holland poking his head out of the water while making a heart shape with his hands. She added a heart emoji in between his hands and tagged him.

In another Instagram story, she shared a picture of Holland smiling while standing on some rocks near the ocean. She did not write a caption, but simply included a heart-eye emoji.

The 26-year-old “Dune” actor also showed support for Holland’s upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “The Crowded Room.” She added his recent Instagram post about the show to her Instagram story.

Holland celebrated his birthday on social media, too. He posted a photo of him wearing a helmet, goggles and other swim gear as he appeared to be getting ready for some adventure on the water.

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages,” he said in the caption.

He then joked, “A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!”

Zendaya left another heart-eye emoji in the comments.

The two rarely speak about their rumored romance, but they subtly gush about each other on special occasions.

In February, Holland showed support for Zendaya when she attended the NAACP Image Awards.

The fashion icon donned a stunning green and black gown that had fans admiring her beauty and style in her Instagram comments.

The Brit chimed in and reacted with three heart-eye emoji, generating over 70,000 likes.

Last year, Zendaya penned another short and sweet tribute to Holland on his 26th birthday.

She shared an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple cuddling.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” she captioned the snap, which has over 25 million likes.

Holland replied with three red heart emoji.