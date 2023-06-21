Zendaya is caught between 2 loves in steamy ‘Challengers’ trailer

The trailer for the new Zendaya-led love-triangle film has dropped, and let’s just say — everyone is serving — literally.

In the upcoming movie, filmmaker Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name"), takes us to the world of professional tennis, with a script written by Justin Kuritzkes. Coach and former tennis prodigy Tashi, played by Zendaya, is preparing her husband Art (Mike Faist) for an upcoming tournament.

The couple learns that Art will be playing against Patrick (Josh O’Conner) — his former best friend, and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

And just like that, their teenage years are back. Tensions between the three rise to the surface and the formal rivals are swept up in competition in more ways than one. Watch the trailer and you'll see what we mean.

“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f---d-up people that I love very much," the director told IndieWire.

Zendaya described the movie as being "fun, sexy and modern” at Warner Bros’ CineEurope, per Deadline, with “an intense back-and-forth” and “a messy, complicated love triangle."

As Zendaya hinted, the film will feature a score from the team that worked on The Social Network’s score — former Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and composer Atticus Ross.

Also a part of the creative process was former pro-tennis champion Brad Gilbert. In preparation for the film, he worked with Zendaya for three months.

The tennis pro tweeted out the trailer alongside praise for Zendaya. “So proud to see all the hard work pay off ⁦@Zendaya⁩ way to crack the fearhand," he wrote.

The movie will hit theaters on September 15. Get your forehand ready so you can hit right back.