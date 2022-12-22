Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their 2022 holiday card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sharing their holiday wishes.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle released their holiday card for 2022, featuring a black-and-white photo of themselves against a burgundy backdrop.

Archewell Foundation

“From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!” the card reads.

The card ends with a “best wishes” sign-off and includes handwritten signatures from the couple.

This year, the couple’s card did not include their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

In 2021, their holiday card featured a more casual photo of Harry and Meghan wearing jeans as they smiled and played with Archie and Lili.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” they wrote in last year’s card. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

The couple also noted that they had made donations “to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Releasing a family holiday card has become a tradition for the couple, as it has for other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In 2020, Harry, Meghan and Archie appeared in a holiday card shared on social media by Mayhew, an animal welfare charity they supported.

The whimsical card was a painted version of a photograph, showing them playing with Archie and two of their rescue dogs, black Labrador Pula and beagle Guy, with a children's playhouse and potted Christmas tree next to them.

The couple’s latest holiday card comes not long after the release of their six-part Netflix series, “Harry & Meghan,” which explored their relationship and much-publicized split from the royal family.