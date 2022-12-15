The biggest revelations from the final 3 episodes of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries

The last three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" have dropped on Netflix, and with them, plenty of new revelations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their split from the royal family.

Here are some of the biggest moments from Volume II of the Netflix docuseries, which was co-produced by Archewell Productions, the royal couple's own production company.

Meghan asked Charles to walk her down the aisle

The former Prince Charles, now King Charles, walked the duchess down the aisle for her wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The duchess said it meant a lot to her that Harry’s father, now King Charles, walked her down the aisle, especially considering her fraught relationship with her own father.

“Harry’s dad is very charming,” she said. “And I said to him, like, I’ve lost my dad in this. So, him as my father-in-law was really important to me. So I asked him to walk me down the aisle, and he said yes.”

Meghan saw Queen Elizabeth as a ‘grandmother figure’

“I treated her as my husband’s grandma,” Meghan said of the late queen.

She also shared a sweet story about how the queen looked after her during their first joint official appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth shared a laugh during their joint engagement in 2018. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

“When we got into the car in between engagements, she had a blanket and she put it over my knees,” Meghan said. “And we were sitting in the car with this blanket and I thought, ‘I recognize and respect and see that you are the queen, but in this moment, I’m so grateful that there’s a grandmother figure, because that feels like family.’”

Doria Ragland opened up about learning Meghan was having suicidal thoughts

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts while she was still a working member of the royal family.

Her mom, Doria Ragland, teared up as she recalled her reaction to learning about her daughter's struggles.

“I remember her telling me that, that she’d wanted to take her own life, and that really broke my heart, because I knew — well, I knew it was bad, but to just consistently be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit that she would think about not wanting to be here,” Ragland said in the fourth episode of the docuseries.

“That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear,” Ragland said. “And I can’t protect her. H can’t protect her.”

Harry also opened up about this difficult time.

“I didn’t deal with it particularly well,” he said. “I dealt with it as ‘institutional Harry’ as opposed to ‘husband Harry.’ And what took over my feelings was my royal role. I’d been trained to worry more about, ‘What are people going to think if we don’t go to this event…we’re gonna be late…’ and looking back at it now I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.”

Harry claimed the royal family sometimes planted news stories

“It’s a dirty game,” Harry said of the relationship between the royal family and the press. “There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories.

“So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principal,” he added. “So the offices end up working against each other.

He also said that in earlier years, he and Prince William “saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office.”

The prince later said it was “heartbreaking” to see, in his view, “my brother’s office copy the very same thing that the two of us promised we’d never ever do.”

Archie’s nanny played an important role in the family

The royal couple said Khumalo was an important figure in their family. Netflix

The documentary included an interview with Lorren Khumalo, who was formerly Archie’s nanny.

“They were really hands-on parents,” Khumalo said. “In the morning when he woke up, first thing, mum and dad would come in. They would be with their baby. She would feed him, and then after that I’ll take over, and normally we’d go for a morning walk.”

Meghan said Khumalo was important to every member of their family.

“She just took care of not just Archie, but she took care of us. She definitely took care of me,” she said.

Harry drew link between media harassment and Meghan’s miscarriage

Meghan shared previously that she suffered a miscarriage in 2020, and she shared more about that experience in the documentary.

“I was pregnant. I really wasn’t sleeping. and the first morning when we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” she said.

Harry also discussed how he believes the tabloid media’s treatment of Meghan contributed to the miscarriage.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing,” he said. “Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Meghan is still terrified by social media death threats

The duchess grew emotional as she recalled death threats she has received on social media.

She recalled reading a tweet recently that said, “Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.”

“And you’re just like, OK. That’s what’s actually out in the world because of people creating hate. And I’m a mom. It’s my real life, you know?”

“It’s not just a tabloid. It’s not just some story,” she added. “You are making me scared.”

Harry feels a 'wedge' has been driven between him and Prince William

Harry described a tense family meeting in the wake of his and Meghan’s announcement that they were stepping away from their official royal duties.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he said.

He added that the “saddest part” of them splitting away from the family was “this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side.

“I get — part of that I get,” he said. “I understand that’s his inheritance, so to some extent it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of the institution.”

Harry said a final royal engagement with Prince William and the former Kate Middleton felt 'cold'

The royal family members attended a Commonwealth Day Service in March 9, 2020, not long before Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Just before stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry attended a Commonwealth Day Service with Prince William and the former Kate Middleton in London.

The family’s expressions appear strained at times in photos from the event, and Harry said this moment felt “cold.”

“I felt really distant from the rest of my family, which was interesting because so much of how they operate is what it looks like rather than what it feels like,” he said. “And it looked cold but it also felt cold.”

Beyoncé texted Meghan after the Oprah interview

In a cute moment from the documentary, Meghan and Harry reacted to Beyoncé texting them after the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

“Beyonce just texted,” Meghan said, which Harry replied to with a gasp.

“Shut up,” he deadpanned.

“Just checking in!” Meghan said.

“Just checking in. Just casual,” Harry said,

Meghan also paraphrased the uplifting message Beyoncé sent.

“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected,” Meghan said, reading the text. “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Harry 'sees a lot of' Princess Diana in Lilibet

“I think at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie, I see a lot of my mum in Lili,” Harry said.

He added that his daughter has “very Spencer” looks, referring to his mother’s family.

“She’s got the same blue eyes ... sort of like golden-reddish hair,” he said.

Princess Eugenie visited Harry and Meghan in California

Netflix

It looks like Harry and Meghan have a friendly relationship with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie.

A home video clip from the documentary showed Eugenie smiling and waving in a golf cart during a visit to the duke and duchess in California.

Harry reveals what he misses about his old life

The prince opened up about what he misses about being part of the royal family, which he often refers to as “the institution.”

“I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof,” he said.

“Being part of the institution meant that I was in the UK, so I miss the UK. I miss my friends. And I’ve lost a few friends in this process, as well,” he added.

He also said that while he misses certain elements of his old life, coming to California was the right move for him.

“I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point of, I’d outgrown my environment, therefore this was the most obvious place to come,” he said. “It’s one of the places where I think my mum was going to end up living, potentially.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.