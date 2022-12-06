Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline, in their own words

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are sharing more of their love story in the Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan,” dropping in two parts in December 2022.

If you’ve been keeping up with breaking news over the past few years, you likely have absorbed some of that love story — at least, that parts that have made headlines.

Harry, the younger son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, began dating the American actress in 2016. The couple got engaged a year later, and walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Meghan and Harry in March 2020. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Since then, the couple has weathered changes (major changes). They welcomed two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, born in May 2019, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, born in June 2021.

The couple also decided to “step back” from their duties as senior royals, announcing their decision to move to the U.S. in January 2020. Since then, Harry and Meghan have explained the factors that led to their relocation to Montecito, Calif., notably in a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry also spoke about his mental health journey in an AppleTV+ series with Winfrey, and is expected to shed light on his childhood in the memoir “Spare,” out in January 2023. Meghan, on her end, has hosted conversations on the podcast "Archetypes," opening up about her personal life in the process.

Starting with their "step back" and beyond, speculation has grown of a rift between Harry and his older brother, William. Once considered the Fab Four, Harry, Meghan, William and Kate are now rarely together.

Further, the couple has filed sought legal action on topics of privacy, libel and security.

With the Netflix documentary poised to focus on their love story, let’s take a look back at how the couple came to be.

Meghan and Harry leaving their wedding in 2018. Steve Parsons / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Harry and Meghan meet on a blind date in 2016

In July 2016, Harry and Meghan met each other for the first time when they were set up on a blind date by one of their mutual friends.

The couple recalled their first encounter in a November 2017 interview with the BBC. Meghan said that she was unsure what type of person Harry would be, given his tile.

“Because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family,” she said. “I didn’t know much about him, so the only thing that I had asked (our mutual friend) when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

Harry said he was also unfamiliar with Markle’s career — she is best known for playing Rachel Zane on “Suits.”

“I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her,” Harry said. “I was like, ‘I’m really going to have to up my game here.’”

The next day, Meghan said that she told her friend that she thought that her relationship with Harry could “have legs.”

Harry took their whirlwind romance as a sign, saying, “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly is confirmation to me that all the stars are aligned.”

Harry said he knew their bond was ‘special’ during 2nd date

In a February 2021 interview with James Corden on “The Late Late Show,” Harry said his second date with Meghan was “pretty special.”

“Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down,” he said. “All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home. And then eventually, once you become a couple you venture out to dinners, to the cinema, and everything else. So, everything was done back to front with us.”

“There were no distractions, and that was great, that was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 like in the first two months,” Harry added.

In their post-engagement interview with the BBC in 2017, Harry described the transition away from a cocoon of privacy into a world of overexposure: “I tried to warn (Meghan) as much as possible, but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months that we had to ourselves, of what actually happened from then. So I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible, but we were totally unprepared for what happened after that.”

Kensington Palace confirms that Harry and Meghan are dating in 2016

Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with Meghan Markle via a rare statement from Kensington Palace, condemning the “wave of harassment” Meghan had experienced.

“Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and Web article comments,” the statement read in November 2016.

“Some of it has been hidden from the public — the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriends; the bombardment of nearly every friend, coworker, and loved one in her life.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Meghan says that she and Harry are 'in love'

In October 2017, Meghan talked about her relationship with Harry for the first time when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In the story, she said, “We’re a couple. We’re in love.”

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” Meghan added. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, kiss during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in April 2022. Peter Dejong / AP

Meghan and Harry get engaged in 2017

In November 2017, Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan's engagement. Her engagement ring includes two of Diana's diamonds.

"Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of that, and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us," Meghan told the BBC in their joint interview.

Meghan said that Harry's proposal happened at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace when they were just having a "standard typical night."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during engagement photos in 2017. Samir Hussein / WireImage

“(We were) trying to roast a chicken and it just — just an amazing surprise," she told the BBC. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let (him) finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?”

“She didn’t even let me finish," Harry added. "She said, ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes,’ and then were hugs. I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I — can I give you the ring?’ She goes — ‘Oh yes the ring.’”

Harry and Meghan get married in 2018

Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Elton John were among the guests invited to Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to Oprah in 2021, Harry and Meghan revealed they had exchanged their vows three days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St. George's Chapel after their wedding. Jane Barlow / PA Images via Getty Images

“No one knows that,” Meghan said. “We called the archbishop and just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.”

“Just the three of us,” Harry said.

Later that year, Harry and Meghan announce a baby was on the way

In October 2018, Kensington Palace released a statement about Harry and Meghan's growing family, saying they were expecting their first child in spring 2019.

Harry and Meghan welcome their first child in 2019

In May 2019, Meghan gave birth to her first child with Harry, a boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy,” Harry told reporters outside his Windsor home. “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine ... This little thing is absolutely to die for.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during royal tour in South Africa in 2019. Samir Hussein / Pool via WireImage

They 'step back' from royal duties in 2020

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced on Instagram that they were going to "step back" as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and carve out "progressive" new roles for themselves.

Later, during his interview with Oprah, Harry said that his family "cut (him) off financially," and that the couple was living off his inheritance from his late mother. “I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this," he said.

They said they would "continue to honor (their) duty" to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 in September 2022.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," they said on Instagram. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America."

Harry and Meghan move to California

Harry and Meghan made their big move to California in March 2020, following one last royal event. Upon arriving, the couple lived in Tyler Perry’s home.

“We didn’t have a plan,” Meghan told Winfrey during the 2021 interview. “We needed a house and (Perry) offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do.”

In the summer of 2020, the couple purchased a home in Santa Barbara, a spokesperson confirmed.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

Harry and Meghan in 2018. Samir Hussein / Pool via WireImage

Meghan reveals she had a miscarriage

In November 2020, Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July in a moving op-ed she wrote for the New York Times.

In her essay, Meghan said that losing her second child with Harry felt like “an almost unbearable grief.”

She also recalled the moment when she knew that something was wrong with her pregnancy.

Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle in January 2018. Ben Birchall / Getty Images

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears," she continued. "Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Meghan and Harry sit down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021

In March 2021, Meghan and Harry gave a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey about their lives in the spotlight.

The interview painted a portrait of a couple at the center of turmoil. Meghan, who is half Black, described encountering racism in the press and within the palace halls. She alleged that some members of the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Archie’s skin color will be ahead of his birth.

When Winfrey asked if it would be a problem if Archie was "too brown," Meghan said, “I wasn’t able to follow up with why, but if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one.”

Winfrey then asked Harry more about it, and he said, “That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked. That was right at the beginning ... what will the kids look like?”

Harry also spoke about his relationships to his family members, as they stood in 2021. He said felt “let down” by his father, now King Charles III, and that he has “space” from his brother.

Harry and Meghan announce they are expecting another child in 2021

In February 2021, Harry and Meghan announced that they were expecting their second child.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Harry and Meghan welcome their second child later that year

In June 2021, Harry and Meghan expanded their family once again when they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their family. Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation

Harry remembers Queen Elizabeth II after her death in 2022

In September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her Balmoral estate, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. She was 96.

A few days after her death, Harry paid tribute to his late grandmother by posting a statement on the website for Archewell, the Sussexes' multimedia organization.

Harry wrote, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over," Harry continued. "And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Meghan and Harry release a Netflix documentary at the end of 2022

Directed by Liz Garbus, "Harry & Meghan" is expected to give an inside glimpse into the couple's life together.

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” Meghan said in an interview with The Cut.