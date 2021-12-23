Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have just made sure it’s going to be a merry Christmas for royal watchers everywhere!

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their 2021 holiday card featuring a sweet family photo that not only reveals the happy pair but also includes their children, 2-year-old Archie and his 6-month-old sister, Lilibet Diana.

Courtesy Archewell Foundation

The adorable glimpse of the family reveals that Archie is growing up to be dad’s mini-me as he sits on Harry’s lap and sports a head full of shaggy red hair. As for Lilibet, in her first public pic ever, she appears to be working on a red mane of her own, as mom holds her up and both parents beam at her.

The message that accompanies the card reads:

Happy Holidays

This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.

The card then lists several of those organizations and it's signed from Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili.

The photo was taken by Alexi Lubomirski over the summer at the family’s California home. Lubomirski, who's worked with Harry and Meghan many times before, shared the image with his fans and followers on Instagram, as well.

“This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of,” he wrote in a message that accompanied the image. “To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour."

He continued, "Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph 'love' in some form or another."

And that's just what he's done with this new photo.

"To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have."

Lubomirski added, "This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture."

A press release from the duke and duchess's foundation noted, "This holiday season, Archewell Foundation is supporting organizations that are uplifting and strengthening families."

Meanwhile royal watchers can simply enjoy the uplift this unexpected look at the family provides.