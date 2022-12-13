Christmas is fast approaching, which means it's time for the unveiling of the annual holiday card from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Kensington Palace released the photo of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. In the photo, which was taken earlier this year by Matt Porteous in Norfolk, U.K., the happy family are flashing smiles and walking hand in hand.

A new family photo released Dec. 13. Matt Porteous / PA

In 2021, William and Kate posted their Christmas card on social media, showing how each of their children had grown from the year before. The family was all smiles while the portrait was taken against the backdrop of a rock formation during a visit to Jordan in 2021.

King Charles III and Camilla, his wife and queen consort, have already released their 2022 Christmas card.

The photo, shared on Dec. 11 and taken by Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland in September, features Charles in a neutral-toned plaid suit jacket and matching vest. Camilla dons a green hat and a matching green jacket with a pop of bright red.

The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London. Sam Hussein / PA

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” their card read.

This is the first holiday season with Charles, 74, on the throne. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

No card has been released yet from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who star in the new Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”