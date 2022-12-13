IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last-minute Steals & Deals: Exclusive deals up to 73% off

Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids pose in 2022 Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside their children, are captured in royal fashion.

Prince William, Kate wrap high-profile US visit with Biden meeting

02:49
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Christmas is fast approaching, which means it's time for the unveiling of the annual holiday card from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Kensington Palace released the photo of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton with their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. In the photo, which was taken earlier this year by Matt Porteous in Norfolk, U.K., the happy family are flashing smiles and walking hand in hand.

Prince of Wales Christmas card
A new family photo released Dec. 13.Matt Porteous / PA

In 2021, William and Kate posted their Christmas card on social media, showing how each of their children had grown from the year before. The family was all smiles while the portrait was taken against the backdrop of a rock formation during a visit to Jordan in 2021.

King Charles III and Camilla, his wife and queen consort, have already released their 2022 Christmas card.

The photo, shared on Dec. 11 and taken by Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in Scotland in September, features Charles in a neutral-toned plaid suit jacket and matching vest. Camilla dons a green hat and a matching green jacket with a pop of bright red.

The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London.
The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London.Sam Hussein / PA

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” their card read.

This is the first holiday season with Charles, 74, on the throne. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

No card has been released yet from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who star in the new Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

Royal family stays tight-lipped on Harry and Meghan’s docuseries

Dec. 10, 202204:28
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.