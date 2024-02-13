Meghan Markle has announced a new podcast. Everything to know so far

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is coming out with a new podcast!

On Feb. 13, Lemonada Media announced that the network is collaborating with the former Meghan Markle to develop a new podcast series that still has yet to be named.

As part of their new partnership, Lemonada Media will also distribute the first season of the former Meghan Markle's previous podcast, “Archetypes,” for all audio platforms.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” she said in a press release. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

"Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she continued. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

Lemonada Media is known for its hit podcasts, such as “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" and “Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers."

Meghan Markle is coming out with a new podcast with Lemonada Media, the network behind "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus." dpa / picture alliance via Getty Images

On "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex interviewed a number of celebrities, such as Mariah Carey, who broke down the definition of being a diva, ad Mindy Kaling, who celebrated her singledom and more.

“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer said in a press release. "Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,”

Lemonada’s chief creative officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs added, “As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together."