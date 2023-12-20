Meghan Markle returns to acting in new coffee ad

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has briefly resumed her acting career in a new coffee ad.

The former Meghan Markle appears as an extra in an Instagram reel posted Dec. 19 for Clevr Blends, a vegan coffee brand she's invested in. The company sells superlattes and superteas, which it defines on its website as lattes and teas with added probiotics and adaptogens.

The mother of two does not utter a line in the ad but shows off her comedy chops as company co-founder Hannah Mendoza introduces the teams at Clevr and thanks them in year-end shoutouts.

"I want to give a huge shoutout to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ," Mendoza says. "Without them, we are nothing."

"Our fulfillment crew lovingly packing your lattes," she says, gesturing behind her as Meghan packs boxes on the production line.

"They've been listening to Britney (Spears) on loop since 2019," Mendoza quips.

"Our very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team making sure the website doesn't crash again like it did last year," Mendoza, now in a different room, continues.

Meghan is seen in the background sitting at a desk, looking focused and typing on her computer while taking a sip from her reusable coffee mug.

"Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together," Mendoza says while passing by Meghan, who is rummaging through the refrigerator with the door open. She hands Mendoza a coffee mug as they cross paths.

Meghan after giving a fist bump to a Clevr team member in the ad. @clevrblends via Instagram

"Our incredible, resilient fulfillment team that has helped make 2023 such a big success," Mendoza adds as Meghan walks by and gives another team member a fist bump before bursting out into laughter.

Meghan famously acted in the TV drama "Suits" for seven seasons. She left the show when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

She has since returned to Hollywood as a producer on various projects with her husband, including their Netflix documentary series "Harry & Meghan," which turned heads with its revelations.