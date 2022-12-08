The biggest revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the six-part Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are filled with intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage of the royal couple.

The first episodes explore their childhood years and the early days of their courtship. The episodes also cover the former Meghan Markle's initial reception in the United Kingdom, where she was met with a mixture of public adoration and brutal, often racist, tabloid coverage.

Here are some of the biggest revelations from Volume I of the documentary series, which was co-produced by the royal couple’s own production company, Archewell Productions.

Volume II will drop on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Harry and Meghan met on Instagram

Harry revealed that Meghan first caught his eye on Instagram when she popped up in a mutual friend’s video — revealing in the process that he has (or at least, had) a private Instagram account.

“I was like, who is that?” Prince Harry said, recalling the first time he saw Meghan in a goofy video with a dog-ears filter.

Their mutual friend introduced them, and the rest was history.

The couple began recording video diaries in 2020

As they separated themselves from the royal family, the couple say that a friend encouraged them to take videos of their experience.

“H is in London and I am here,” Meghan said in one candid video, which appeared to be filmed on her phone, near the beginning of the first episode.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” she said, appearing to grow tearful.

Harry knew Meghan was 'the one' early on

A friend of Prince Harry recalled the prince’s excitement when he first talked about the former Meghan Markle.

“Guys, I met a girl,” the friend recalled the prince saying. “We just met, but I think she’s the one.”

Meghan also described how well she and Harry gelled from the very beginning, when they were still long-distance and their relationship was still a secret, “guarded treasure.”

“Everything was text and FaceTime. We’d talk for hours. It felt exciting but not in the way people would assume it would be,” she said. “It was just relaxed and easy.”

Harry says he’s inherited his mom’s 'cheeky' personality

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry on August 10, 1987. Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

“I always remember her cheeky laugh,” Harry said, recalling that his mom used to tell him, “‘If you get in trouble, don’t get caught.’ I’ll always be that cheeky person inside.”

He said his “childhood was filled with laughter, filled with happiness, and filled with adventure.”

At the same time, he shared that he does not now have “many early memories” of Princess Diana.

“It was almost like internally I blocked them out,” he said.

In another moment, the prince shared another way he takes after his late mother.

“My mum made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart and I am my mothers’s son,” he said.

Harry saw the effect the paparazzi had on Princess Diana

“There was always public pressure. With its fair share of drama, stress, tears, and witnessing those tears. You always see it on my mom’s face,” he said. “Those are the moments … ‘Who am I? What am I a part of?’”

He added that after her split from the former Prince Charles, Diana was hounded even more by the media.

“My mum was harassed throughout her life with my dad but after they separated it went to new levels,” he said.

Harry said he saw the toll the media harassment took on his mother. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Diana sometimes personally confronted the paparazzi to protect her children

In one moving piece of archival footage, Princess Diana approached a paparazzo during a ski trip and begged him to stop following and photographing her family.

“Excuse me, as a parent, can I ask if you could respect my children’s space?” she said. “Because I brought the children out here for a holiday, and we’d really appreciate the space.”

The photographer pushed back, asking if he could just get one photo before leaving them alone.

“No, no. We’ve had 15 cameras following us today,” she said. “As a parent, I want to protect children.”

Harry was harassed by he media from an early age

“The majority of my memories are being swarmed by paparazzi,” he said.

“There’s a difference between having to accept a level of interest (from the public), and being swarmed by paparazzi and being chased in red lights and being chased on foot, which is what happened 30 or 40 times when I was younger,” he added. “It was too much.”

Harry talks dating struggles

Harry said he wondered how he could find a partner “willing” and “capable” to put up with all the scrutiny and expectations of a royal life.

“Every relationship I had within a matter of weeks or months was splattered all over the newspapers and that person’s family harassed and their lives turned upside down,” he said. “After one or two girlfriends the third or fourth girlfriend would say, ‘Hand on a second. I don’t know if I want this.”

Harry compares Meghan to Princess Diana

Harry said Meghan reminds him of his mom in many ways.

“She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her,” he said.

He also opened up about how the media harassment of Meghan painfully echoed the way his mother was treated in the press.

“To see another woman in my life go through this feeding frenzy…that’s hard,” he said.

Especially because of what happened to his mother, Harry said it was crucial for him to keep his family safe.

“I accept there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew I had to do everything I could to protect my family especially after what happened to my mom,” he said. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Prince Harry said he feels protective of his family especially because of his mother's story. Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

Meghan’s mom speaks out about Meghan’s dad

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, spoke out about the behavior of Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, in the lead-up to the royal wedding, when he was accused of allegedly staging his own paparazzi photos.

Ragland and Markle separated when Meghan was 2 years old.

“I was absolutely stunned that Tom would become part of this circus,” Ragland said in the documentary. I feel sad that the media would run with this."

“That he would capitalize … certainly as a parent, that’s not what you do,” she added. “That’s not parenting.”

The documentary revealed that after the news broke of Harry and Meghan’s relationship, Ragland was frequently harassed and stalked by photographers.

Harry and Meghan went to a Halloween party in costume

Harry and Meghan said that when the story broke about their relationship, they decided to enjoy relative anonymity one more time by dressing up and going to a Halloween party.

The documentary shows footage of Prince Harry sporting a gas mask and Meghan wearing a fleece hat and aviator goggles for a fun party attended by Princess Eugenie and other guests.

Harry said the party was one last chance to “pull a pin on the fun grenade — which we did.”

Meghan explains why she wore neutral colors when she was around the royal family

“Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color,” the duchess shared. "There was thought in that.”

She explained that as she understood it, it was not acceptable to wear the same color as Queen Elizabeth, or another more senior member of the royal family, at the same event.

“So I was like, well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White? So I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was just so I could blend in,” she said. “Like, I’m not trying to stand out here. There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could do to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

At the beginning of the documentary, a statement reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

However, a senior royal source confirmed to NBC News that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, nor any member of the Royal Family are aware of any such approach for comment on the content of the series.

NBC News has reached out to Netflix and production company Story Syndicate for comment.