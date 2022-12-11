Harry and Meghan recall 'whirlwind' first dance at wedding in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are revealing new details about their wedding that happened in May 2018.

In a newly released trailer for their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan," Meghan starts the clip off by explaining that she “really wanted the music to be fun” during their wedding, specifically talking about the song she and Harry selected for their first dance.

Though the two couldn’t immediately recall the exact name of the song, the footage showed that they danced to “Land of 1,000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett.

Harry and Meghan then smile at each other as they recall specific lyrics from the song, while black-and-white images of the big day flash across the screen.

"It was so fun," Meghan said of the dance together. "Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

In the tease-trailer and docuseries, which had its first three episodes released on Dec. 8, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, shared some never-before-seen wedding shots, among other intimate details about their lives.

One particular black-and-white photo by photographer Alexi Lubomirski shows the two smiling, surrounded by flower girls and pageboys on their wedding day. Other images include a look at their wedding reception.

This first batch of episodes of the six-part series has explored a variety of aspects in their relationship, including how they met on social media and the pressures of being in the public eye. At one point, Harry compares his wife to his mother, Princess Diana.

“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” Harry said. “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her.”

Part Two, which includes the last three episodes of the series, will be released on Thursday, Dec. 15. The couple's production company, Archewell Productions, is one of three producers on the new documentary series.