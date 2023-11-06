Matthew Perry laid to rest after sudden death

Matthew Perry has been laid to rest.

Almost a week after the “Friends” star’s sudden death, his funeral was held Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, according to People.

The outlet reported his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were in attendance.

Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54, a representative for the actor and law enforcement confirmed to NBC News. He was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home after an apparent drowning. The actor's official cause of death is pending the coroner’s investigation.

Two law enforcement sources told NBC News there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

As news of his death was confirmed, many friends and former co-stars expressed their condolences on social media.

Two days after Perry’s death, on Oct. 30, the surviving five cast members of the popular NBC sitcom issued a statement, saying they were “utterly devastated.”

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

Over the years, Perry was vocal about his past struggles with drugs and addiction. He also spoke about it in depth in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

In it, he wrote how he spent more than $7 million on his journey to sobriety, including going to rehab 15 times. The actor also shared in a November 2022 interview with radio host Tom Power in Toronto that he didn't like to watch episodes of "Friends" because he could tell when he was struggling with his drug and alcohol addiction.

In that same interview, he also shared how he wanted to focus on helping others with their sobriety journey and how he wanted to be remembered.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” he said of his advocate work in helping people get sober. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

On Nov. 3, the Matthew Perry Foundation was announced to help people struggling with addiction.